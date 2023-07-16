Why Karan Johar is being trolled over congratulating Shanaya Kapoor

Why Karan Johar is being trolled over congratulating Shanaya Kapoor

Written by Isha Sharma July 16, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

Why is KJo being bashed again by netizens?

On Saturday, it was announced that Shanaya Kapoor will be making her pan-India debut with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha. The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Following this, Kapoor's family friend and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a long post on Instagram congratulating Kapoor for this "achievement," but now, he has become the target of trolls. Here's why.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor's debut has been stuck in limbo for a while. She was earlier supposed to enter the industry with Johar-led Dharma Productions's Bedhadak, but the film never went on floors, somehow leaving her in the lurch. On the other hand, Johar is criticized almost daily for his association with "nepokids" and for launching his friends' children, such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Johar admitted Kapoor's 'lineage benefit' and 'privilege'

In his Instagram post, Johar said, "Some journeys are perceived as privileged; some are given the tag of lineage benefit...and all of that is true." He also praised Kapoor's passion and hard work. "As family to you I am ever so grateful to the [Vrushabha] team for giving us this opportunity (sic)," he added. He signed off the post by teasing some "exciting news."

Now, people think Johar is simply defending nepotism

Netizens now think that Johar is once again batting for nepotism openly, and despite having been trolled on this issue in the past, they say he "isn't learning from his mistakes." A comment on his Instagram post said, "Wow, you have really sugarcoated nepotism very well." Another user wrote, "The peak of unfair nepo privilege. Which debutante can land a role alongside Mohanlal sir?"

KJo and nepotism debate: A hate-hate relationship

The nepotism debate started in Bollywood when Kangana Ranaut called Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism" on his chat show Koffee With Karan. People agreed with her and have repeatedly trolled KJo for constantly supporting and promoting Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others. On KWK7, his habit of calling Bhatt "the number 1 actor in the industry" also didn't sit well with viewers.

