Akshay Kumar's 'Soorarai Pottru' remake postponed; gets new release date

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 05:17 pm 1 min read

'Soorarai Pottru' remake release postponed

Akshay Kumar is the superstar of all seasons. The actor's pipeline is always loaded with chunks of films. Even though he is having a tough time at the box office post-pandemic, his lineup looks solid. However, per a recent report, his upcoming film, the remake of Soorarai Pottru has been postponed and is slated to release on February 16, 2024.

Probable reason for postponement

Recently, Bollywood has seen a series of postponements and this is just another addition to it. It seems that the makers postponed the release to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which releases on September 7. Earlier, Kumar's film was slated for September 1. The upcoming actioner is directed by Sudha Kongara and the cast includes Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal.

