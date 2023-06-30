Entertainment

'Housefull 5' release date out, Akshay Kumar shares poster

'Housefull 5' is slated for Diwali 2024 release

Akshay Kumar just sealed the weekend for his fans as he announced Housefull 5. The Housefull franchise is touted to be India's biggest comic franchise. For more than a decade, the makers have produced impeccable films under the franchise and fans are rooting for it. Kumar shared a new poster and this film is slated to be released on Diwali 2024.

Will 2024 be Kumar's year?

Kumar is in dire need of a commercial success and a franchise film secures that very well. With Hera Pheri 3 in the making, 2024 can be Kumar's year. Fans are rejoicing as the fifth installment will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame. The film will mark Kumar's reunion with longtime collaborator Riteish Deshmukh. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

