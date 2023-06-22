Entertainment

Happy birthday, Anubhav Sinha: 5 thought-provoking social dramas

Happy birthday, Anubhav Sinha: 5 thought-provoking social dramas

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 22, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Anubhav Sinha turned 58 years old on Thursday (June 22)

Anubhav Sinha is a critically acclaimed Hindi filmmaker known for making thought-provoking social dramas. He made his debut with 2001's romantic drama Tum Bin but is best known for films such as Thappad and Article 15. To mark his 58th birthday on Thursday (June 22), here is a listicle of the five best films that you must watch.

'Bheed'

Sinha's last outing as a director is the 2023 film, Bheed, based on the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana, the film was shot entirely in black and white. Though it mostly received positive response from critics, the movie did not fare well at the box office. It's streaming on Netflix.

'Anek'

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Anek is based on a government spy who is sent to the northeastern region to reach for a settlement with the highly-active separatist groups in the North East. It also featured Manoj Pahwa, Andrea Kevichüsa, Kumud Mishra, and JD Chakravarthy. The film opened to mixed reviews, and didn't perform well at the box office.

'Article 15'

One of the best films directed by Sinha is the 2019 movie Article 15. It marked the first collaboration between Sinha and Khurrana. The film is based on discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or sex. It is loosely inspired by the real-life cases of the 2014 Badaun gang rape incident and the 2016 Una flogging incident.

'Mulk'

The critically acclaimed film revolved around a Muslim family who tries to gain back its honor after the family's patriarch gets accused of involvement in terrorist activities. It featured Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Though it became a box office failure, it eventually received critical appreciation, especially for its story, casting, characters screenplay, execution, and performances.

'Thappad'

Little before the COVID-19 lockdown hit, Sinha's Thappad was released in the theaters in 2020. Starring Pannu and Pavail Gulati, it talks about domestic violence. It had a decent opening, receiving a mixed response from the audience. While its story was appreciated, what didn't work with the critics was the film's pace. Thappad also starred Dia Mirza, among other supporting cast.

Share this timeline