Dipika Kakar-Debina Bonnerjee, TV mothers who delivered premature babies

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 21, 2023 | 05:41 pm 2 min read

Dipika Kakar gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday who was born a month before the due date

After Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela became parents to a baby daughter, another good news from showbiz has arrived! Television actor Dipika Kakar, best known for Sasural Simar Ka, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Wednesday. She delivered her baby a month before the due date. Here's a look at TV mothers who gave birth to premature babies.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are parents to two beautiful daughters. While Bonnerjee completed her full pregnancy term for her firstborn, the younger daughter was born prematurely. She arrived in the world in November 2022, way ahead of the due date. Their daughter was under observation in the NICU before getting discharged. Bonnerjee lovingly called her younger daughter the "miracle baby."

Sangita Ghosh

Sangita Ghosh gave birth to a baby daughter in December 2021. She announced the arrival of the baby only after her daughter turned seven months old. Ghosh's daughter was born prematurely, which is why she didn't speak of her delivery. Her baby was kept in the NICU for 15 days. It was in July last year when Ghosh finally revealed her arrival.

Neha Marda

Popular TV actor Neha Marda welcomed a baby girl in April. She developed a pregnancy-related complication following which her baby was born premature, said reports. Recalling her pregnancy days, Marda told a media house that her blood pressure had gone erratic in the fifth month of her pregnancy. She brought her baby home after 20 days of being in the ICU.

Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter, Tara, who was born in 2019, is also a premature baby. Vij conceived her through IVF. Speaking about the birth of her daughter, Vij told a leading website that the newly born was put on a ventilator. She termed it as "one of the most difficult times" of her life to see her daughter in the NICU.

