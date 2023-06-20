Entertainment

Ram-Upasana welcome baby-girl: Signs that prove they'll be great parents

Ram-Upasana welcome baby-girl: Signs that prove they'll be great parents

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 20, 2023 | 09:55 am 2 min read

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their baby daughter on Tuesday (June 20)

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur-wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday (June 20). They became parents to their first child after 11 years of their marriage. Their daughter was born at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad; both mother and child are stable and recovering. Meanwhile, here are times when they shed light on how they want to raise their child.

On wanting their child to learn about transformation and self-respect

Recently, the couple received a handcrafted cradle through Prajwala Foundation, made by the survivors of sex trafficking. Sharing a glimpse of the cradle on her social media, Kamineni Konidela wrote how the "cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope." She added that it represented the "journey of transformation and self-respect" that she wants her "child to be exposed to from birth."

On raising their child in the presence of grandparents

Most couples these days prefer to move out from their parents' home when they have a baby. However, Charan and Kamineni Konidela have done the opposite. They've moved back with Charan's parents. She told the Times of India that they didn't want their child to be deprived of the joy of growing up with grandparents. "Having their support is extremely important," she added.

Share this timeline