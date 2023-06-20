Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's birthday: Revisiting her notable work on television

Nicole Kidman's birthday: Revisiting her notable work on television

Written by Isha Sharma June 20, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Nicole Kidman!

Eyes Wide Shut and The Golden Compass actor Nicole Kidman has turned 56. One of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, she started her film career in 1983 with Bush Christmas and gradually worked her way up in the industry, eventually becoming one of its highest-paid actors. While she is more famous due to her movies, she has also left a mark on television. Here's how.

'Bangkok Hilton'

Bangkok Hilton came out in 1989 and was one of the first breakthrough roles of her career. Even though this miniseries only comprised three episodes, it helped Kidman establish herself in the acting circuit as a rising star. In this Ken Cameron directorial, Kidman played Kat, a prisoner who lives in the titular cell. Sridevi-Sanjay Dutt's film Gumrah (1993) was inspired by Bangkok Hilton.

'Big Little Lies'

HBO's globally hit series Big Little Lies saw Kidman as one of the three protagonists, Celeste Wright. She featured in all 14 episodes of this thriller drama that spawned two seasons, eventually winning two Golden Globes and Emmy Awards each. The show has been adapted from the namesake novel by Liane Moriarty published in 2014 and can be streamed on JioCinema.

'The Undoing'

The Undoing, created by David E Kelley, featured six episodes, and co-starred Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, and Édgar Ramírez. The mystery psychological thriller miniseries sourced its material from Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known. Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus reads, "The Undoing is a beautifully shot mystery that benefits greatly from Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's performances." Watch it on JioCinema.

'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Nine Perfect Strangers, available on Amazon Prime Video, has an ensemble cast starring Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, and Regina Hall. Kidman essayed Masha Dmitrichenk, the owner of a mysterious health and wellness resort where secrets and dangers lurk in the background at all times. Rotten Tomatoes says, "Strong performances across the board from its eclectic ensemble mean it's never less than watchable."

Share this timeline