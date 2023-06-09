Entertainment

Johnny Depp's birthday: Chronicling his Academy and BAFTA nominated roles

Jun 09, 2023

Johnny Depp is celebrating his 60th birthday today

"Hollywood royalty" Johnny Depp turned a year older on Friday (June 9). Depp started his career in 1984 with A Nightmare on Elm Street and since then, has been filmmakers' favorite choice to breathe life into eccentric, dark, and twisted characters. In his career, he has been the recipient of numerous top-level accolades. On his 60th birthday, we revisit his Academy and BAFTA-nominated roles.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

While Depp may have gotten under the skin of several characters, his most well-known, easily identifiable role remains that of Captain Jack Sparrow, a trickster pirate. Gore Verbinski's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the first movie in the series, earned him both an Academy and a BAFTA nomination. In India, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Finding Neverland'

Finding Neverland, helmed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee, is a biographical fantasy movie that draws its story from the 1998 play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee. Depp was nominated for an Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Actor. The movie also starred Kate Winslet, Freddie Highmore, and Ian Hart. It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was directed by Tim Burton and starred Depp in the titular role. It is one of Depp and Burton's several collaborations. The musical slasher also featured Helena Bonham Carter and Alan Rickman, and raked in over $150M against a budget of about $50M. It earned Depp an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Career: Depp is also known for these projects

Apart from these projects, Depp has starred in several other critically acclaimed films. Some of these are Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat, Public Enemies, Alice in Wonderland, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Murder on the Orient Express, and Waiting for the Barbarians. He will next be seen in Jeanne du Barry and will direct the biopic Modi.