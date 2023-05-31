Entertainment

'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action gets main leads

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 02:27 pm 1 min read

Mason Thames and Nico Parker to star in 'HTTYD' film

Live-action films have taken the world by storm and it has given a new edge to the craft of filmmaking. Universal Pictures is set to mount a live-action adventure film based on the How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy. Now, reports suggest that the makers have locked the protagonists for the upcoming film. Let's find out!

The cast locked for the film

Mason Thames of The Black Phone fame is set to don the character of Hiccup, whereas Nico Parker of The Last of Us fame is set to play the role of Astrid in the upcoming film. The movie will be directed by Dean DeBlois who also directed the animated trilogy. The project is set to release on March 12, 2025.

