Happy birthday, Suho: Reflecting greatest moments of EXO's esteemed leader

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

K-pop boy band EXO leader Suho celebrates his 32nd birthday on Monday

On Monday, the EXO-L fandom gathers to celebrate the 32nd birthday of one of K-pop's most cherished leaders, Kim Jun-myeon, affectionately known as Suho. Boy band EXO's leader, Suho, has not only mesmerized fans with his captivating vocals but also displayed exceptional leadership qualities since 2012. On his birthday, we gather Suho's best leadership moments that have left an indelible mark on EXO.

Protecting and supporting members

Suho's unwavering support was evident during a challenging period when Kris Wu—leader of EXO-M—left the group in 2014. At a press conference, Suho bravely spoke out on behalf of the group, shouldering the responsibility alone. Furthermore, in 2019, during a show, Suho stepped in to pull EXO's members back to safety when he noticed that some were in the way of the roving camera.

Compassionate and altruist personality

On many occasions, Suho has showcased how self-sacrificial he is as a leader, and one of the prime examples of it is when he gave up his seat at the MAMA Awards in 2016. At the annual award ceremony, EXO was not given enough space on the couch, and due to this, Suho sat on the floor so that his bandmates could sit comfortably.

Way he protects EXO's 'maknae' Sehun

Suho looks after every member of the group, but he has a special bond with the youngest member, Oh Seh-un. A heartwarming example of Suho's protectiveness toward Sehun was seen in an episode of EXO Ladder (EXO's reality show—EXO's Travel the World on a Ladder in Namhae, 2022) when he willingly agreed to sleep in Sehun's room, comforting him in an unfamiliar environment.

When he gave credit card to Kyungsoo without even asking

In the reality show EXO Showtime, there was a heartwarming moment that showcased Suho's generosity. During a meal treat, Suho took the initiative to pass his credit card to Kyungsoo, offering to pay without him even asking. With this gesture, it is evident that Suho is always ready to treat and support his bandmates, making them feel fortunate to have such a dependable leader.