Pa Ranjith, Onir: Celebrities who condemned manhandling of protesting wrestlers

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 02:21 pm 3 min read

Mayhem unfolded at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday when police detained wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia. The athletes have been engaged in an ongoing protest, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh—the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)—on the grounds of sexual harassment. Now, director Pa Ranjith and filmmaker Onir have expressed their solidarity with the wrestlers.

On April 21, seven female wrestlers filed a police complaint against Singh, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing him of sexual harassment.

Several wrestlers have been protesting and demanding action against Singh. Several celebrities have expressed their support.

Last week, Kamal Haasan tweeted to show his solidarity with the wrestlers, marking the one-month milestone of their protest.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ranjith strongly condemned the manhandling of Malikkh and other protesting wrestlers, emphasizing that they were treated "without dignity and respect." His tweet read, "The champions who unfurled India's tricolor flag at the world championship have been treated without any dignity and respect." Ranjith also demanded the immediate removal of Singh from his post as Chairman of WFI.

Renowned filmmaker Onir strongly condemned the detention of wrestlers

Earlier, on Sunday, filmmaker Onir, recognized for his outspoken nature, strongly disapproved of the detention of wrestlers on Twitter. His tweet read, "This is how we treat our Olympians...This is how we treat women. What is the purpose of Parliament buildings if the state fails to empower women who raise their voices against sexual harassment? Citizens are more important than symbols...action more than words."

Other celebrities who came in support of the wrestlers

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker shared a collage featuring two pictures: one side depicted the inauguration of Parliament, while the other side showcased the mishandling of wrestlers. Along with it, Bhasker wrote, "Here you go India. Here's what we voted for!" Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt also expressed her thoughts by stating, "What are we supposed to feel? Joy? Sorrow? Pride? Shame? (sic)."

Meanwhile, netizens slammed B-town celebrities' silence on wrestlers' protest

Twitter users expressed their disappointment with B-town celebrities for their silence, despite sharing their opinions on the new Parliament building. Replying to Akshay Kumar, one user tweeted, "You have time to praise the new parliament but not a single word about wrestlers protest?" Another user pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan, who received widespread support when Pathaan faced opposition, remained silent on the protest.