Entertainment

American singer DaniLeigh arrested for DUI, hit-and-run incident

American singer DaniLeigh arrested for DUI, hit-and-run incident

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 02:07 pm 2 min read

American singer DaniLeigh charged with DUI in a hit-and-run incident

American singer DaniLeigh aka Danielle Curiel has been arrested on Tuesday, per a TMZ report. The arrest affidavit from the Miami Beach Police Department suggests that DaniLeigh was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Miami Beach and was charged with DUI (Driving Under the Influence of alcohol). In this accident, the victim sustained two non-life-threatening injuries—a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, reportedly.

What exactly happened?

According to the police report, law enforcement officers were called to the scene after eyewitnesses observed a grey Mercedes-Benz driving at high speed and colliding with a moped. The vehicle then dragged the moped for about a block, reportedly. One witness told the police that several people tried to get the driver's attention. However, the driver failed to stop, according to the report.

DaniLeigh told cops that 'she never hit a motorist': Reports

Later, when police got DaniLeigh to stop the car, they detected the smell of alcohol emanating from the car and also noted that the individual in the passenger seat appeared to be heavily intoxicated, reportedly. DaniLeigh allegedly told the police that she had not consumed any alcoholic beverages and also denied hitting a motorist. The artist underwent field sobriety tests, which she reportedly failed.

Alcohol levels were double the legal drinking limits: Report

In the Miami Beach breath testing room, as stated in the report, the singer took two breathalyzer tests, which indicated her breath alcohol levels were at 0.145 and 0.148. These readings were both more than double the legal limit, as observed by the police. The police wrote in the report that an empty bottle of tequila was found in DaniLeigh's car—which was then towed.

DaniLeigh was released on a $9,500 bond

According to records from Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, the singer was released on a $9,500 bond. Notably, the singer first gained recognition as the director of Prince's music video, Breakfast Can Wait in 2013. Later, she made her debut as a singer in 2015 with the single D.O.S.E. Since then, she has released several songs, including Lil Bebe and The Plan.