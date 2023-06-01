Entertainment

Box office prediction: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' eyeing $80M opening

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 09:49 am 2 min read

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most followed franchises all over the world and they are now gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is much anticipated and slated to rake in a decent amount at the box office. The film is releasing globally on Friday, June 2.

Box office prediction in the US market

As per Variety, the early reports state that the film is going to rake in $80-$90M at the US box office. The global projections are quite higher. The project is mounted on a decent budget of $100M. Led by Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), the cast includes Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Greta Lee, and Jake Johnson.

Why is it especially in buzz among Indians?

Notably, the film has a buzz among Indians because the film will feature the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar. Karan Soni is set to voice the character. Interestingly, cricketer Shubman Gill will be dubbing for the character in Hindi and Punjabi. The project will be released in 10 Indian languages including Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali. Fans are expecting something amazing from our homegrown Prabhakar.