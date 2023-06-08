Entertainment

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 06:22 pm 1 min read

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the new installment in the world-famous Transformers franchise. The action sci-fi film is in the buzz for some time and it is slated to premiere on June 9, 2023. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a perfect 100% audience score which is considered to be very good. Fans are super excited about the film.

Review meter score and other details

However, the Steven Caple Jr.-directed film has received 53% on the review meter (score given by critics). The cast includes Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Domimique Fishback, Michelle Yeoh, and Colman Domingo, among others. The project is bankrolled by Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Michael Bay, Duncan Henderson, among others. It is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series.

Twitter Post