'Vash' remake: Everything to know about Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

Written by Isha Sharma May 13, 2023, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Vikas Bahl will direct Ajay Devgn in a supernatural thriller soon

Actor-filmnaker Ajay Devgn is a busy man! Known for headlining films back to back without compromising on their quality, Devgn is now gearing up for another project. As per reports, he will be collaborating with Queen and Super 30 director Vikas Bahl for a supernatural thriller, said to be the remake of the Gujarati film Vash (2023). It will also star R Madhavan.

Why does this story matter?

Not many directors have ventured into supernatural thrillers, possibly due to the complexity of the script, the usage of special effects, and the time required to pull off such films.

However, some movies that have done well in this genre include Talaash, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and U-Turn (the Kannada original was reportedly remade into seven languages, including the recent Hindi one).

Team will likely commence shooting in June

As per The Times of India, Vash's Hindi remake will be shot in Mumbai, London, and Mussoorie, and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak is currently scouting locations in London so that the film can go on floors by June. While Madhavan has been roped in for a crucial role, there is no update on who will play the leading lady in this suspense thriller.

What was 'Vash' all about?

Vash was released in February 2023, so the decision to remake it in Hindi arrived sooner than expected! IMDB describes the plot as, "Atharva, a family man, takes his family for a vacation and unfortunately gets trapped in black magic by a stranger named Pratap." The film has a solid 8.5/10 rating on IMDb and was headlined by Hiten Kumar and Hitu Kanodia.

Where else will we see Devgn?

Devgn was last seen in the action drama Bholaa, a remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi. Next, he has Maidaan slated for release. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, it is based on the life of ex-football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He will also be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu. Devgn will also headline Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.