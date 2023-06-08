Entertainment

Ex-director Malav Rajda comments on 'TMKOC' sets being 'male-chauvinistic place'

Ex-director Malav Rajda comments on 'TMKOC' sets being 'male-chauvinistic place'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

'TMKOC' actor Monika Bhadoriya had called the sets 'male-chauvinistic'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in India. The super-successful show has become a classic. However, recently, it's been in the headlines for wrong reasons. Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Modi and two others of sexual harassment. Later, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya called the show's sets a "male-chauvinistic place." Now, ex-director Malav Rajda has commented on it.

Show became 'male-centric' after Vakani's exit, claimed Rajda

Rajda and his wife actor Priya Ahuja Rajda were associated with the sitcom for a long time. He said that the show became "male-centric" after Disha Vakani, the actor who played the role of OG Daya Ben exited the show. Apart from Vakani, many actors and crew had a fallout with the makers and left the show, including Shailesh Lodha.

Director's perspective on the claim

Elaborating Bhadoriya's claim, ex-director Rajda said, "After Daya, the show became more male-centric, be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal. (They have more plot points, and hence, more work). They are working more hours. So, as a director, I have to see that they remain fresh." Netizens have urged the makers to not drag the show unnecessarily and not ruin the experience for them.