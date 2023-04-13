Entertainment

BBC greenlights documentary on ancient Roman Empire's Pompeii

Apr 13, 2023

The historical city of Pompeii has been a part of all of our history books. We have always wondered about the then Roman world. Now, BBC has greenlit a documentary series backed by the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb documentary producer Lion TV. There are other exciting details regarding the upcoming documentary out now. History buffs will be looking forward to it.

Plotline of the documentary

BBC's Pompeii will delve into the present-day discoveries of the Roman world. It will take the "ticking clock" narrative and focus on stories of real individuals of that time. As per Deadline, All3Media has gained access to a huge excavation site in the former ancient city, which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 2,000 years ago.

