Entertainment

Happy birthday, Colin Farrell: Recalling the actor's career-defining roles

Happy birthday, Colin Farrell: Recalling the actor's career-defining roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Renowned Irish actor Colin Farrell celebrates his 47th birthday on Wednesday

Renowned Irish actor Colin Farrell has cemented his place as one of Hollywood's leading men, leaving an indelible mark in a career spanning two decades. From his breakthrough role in Tigerland to his recent Academy Award-nominated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell has captivated audiences with his versatility and talent. On his 47th birthday on Wednesday, we reflect on his most unforgettable performances.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunited in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. Set during the Irish Civil War, the film centers around two friends and how their relationship takes a tense turn when one abruptly stops talking to the other. Throughout the film, Farrell's character undergoes transformation—from pathetic to desperate, and savage. Notably, Farrell earned the Best Actor nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

'Thirteen Lives' (2022)

Ron Howard's biographical survival drama, Thirteen Lives—based on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue—featured an ensemble cast of Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, and Tom Bateman. Farrell played the character of John Volanthen—an IT consultant and divorced father—whose skills played a crucial role in the rescue. Those who've seen this film, can't deny that Farrell—who spoke fluently in an English accent—skillfully embodied an outwardly unremarkable individual.

'The Lobster' (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos's The Lobster is an unconventional film in which Farrell undergoes transformation—portraying a schlubby and paunchy character. The film takes on the idea that those who fail to find love in a stipulated time will turn into an animal of their choosing, with Farrell's character opting for the titular creature. Farrell's quest for love, which evokes frustration and terror, leaves a lasting impact.

'In Bruges' (2008)

In Bruges, directed by McDonagh, was the first film of Farrell's career for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Considered one of the best roles of his illustrious career, Farrell as Ray played a young and impulsive child-killing hitman hiding in Belgium. His electric performance is supported by Gleeson, who allowed Farrell to shine brightly even in the shared scenes.

'The New World' (2005)

As Captain John Smith in Terrence Malick's The New World, Farrell delivered a compelling performance. In every frame, Farrell rehabilitates Smith, capturing the inner conflict he faces between his duty to his country and his own heart. With his expressive eyes, Farrell conveys the character's internal turmoil, drawing audiences into his emotional journey. Despite flaws in the film, Farrell's performance remains a standout piece.