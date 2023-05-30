Entertainment

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away at 49

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away at 49

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 30, 2023, 07:10 pm 1 min read

'Minnal Murali' actor Harish Pengan is no more

Noted actor Harish Pengan, who most prominently worked in the Malayalam film industry has passed away. The 49-year-old star breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday evening, where he was undergoing treatment for liver ailments, said multiple reports. Pengan's last rites will be held in the city on Wednesday, reportedly. May his soul rest in peace.

Actor was awaiting liver transplant

Seen in Mollywood films like Pookkaalam and Vellaripattanam, Pengan was admitted to the hospital earlier this month due to abdominal pain. Upon diagnosis, doctors suggested a liver transplant and Pengan's twin sister was ready to donate. To collect the Rs. 35-40L required for the procedure, his friends and colleagues had started collecting funds. However, Pengan succumbed to liver disease earlier today.