Entertainment

Revealed: Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor's jaw-dropping charges per Instagram post

Revealed: Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor's jaw-dropping charges per Instagram post

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 30, 2023, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Do you know how much Indian celebrities charge for one Instagram post?

Indian celebrities have mastered the art of monetizing their vast online presence, turning their social media following into a profitable venture. With a staggering 250M followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli's recent per-post charges have caused quite a stir in the industry. Reported by a news website, the list also revealed the earnings of five of the most followed Indian celebrities.

Kohli charges Rs. 3.5-5cr per Instagram post: Report

A report by Hindustan Times revealed that former Indian skipper Kohli charges a massive amount of Rs. 3.5-5 crore for one post on Instagram. A source quoted by the publication suggested that the fee varies for different elements. "A Story is cheaper than a post. The most expensive is when a celebrity's page does a collab with a brand's page," they said.

How much do other Indian celebrities charge per post?

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with a massive following of 87.7M, reportedly charges an estimated Rs. 2cr for a single post. Not far behind is Shraddha Kapoor, with an impressive fan base of nearly 81M followers, who earns a staggering Rs. 1.5cr per post. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt (77.4M), Deepika Padukone (74.1M), and Katrina Kaif (72.8M) also command an astounding fee of around Rs. 2cr.

Social media deals account for 20-30% of celebrity earnings: Experts

The report also highlighted Shrenik Gandhi's (CEO and co-founder of White Rivers Media) quote that said, "Social media serves as a powerful validator for brands and offers valuable insights for potential collaborations." The entrepreneur elaborated, "The brands benefit a lot by collaborating with popular celebrities. About 20-30% of revenue in a celebrity's life in a year is from social media deals."

Meanwhile, internationally, these are highest-paid celebrities

According to an Influencer Marketing Hub report, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most popular football players in the world, charges a whopping $2.39M for a post. Next in line is social media personality Kylie Jenner—the proud owner of Kylie Cosmetics—who charges an astounding fee of $1.8M. Other high-paying global celebrities include football player Lionel Messi and actor-singer Selena Gomez, both charging an estimated $1.7M.