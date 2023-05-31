Entertainment

Ezra Miller being replaced as The Flash? Here's the truth

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 31, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

'The Flash' is set to release in the theaters on June 16

Ezra Miller's controversial personal life made a section of fans demand that DC Studios replace them as The Flash. There were also rumors that Miller has been replaced for the sequel. With only a couple of weeks left for The Flash's premiere, the film's director Andy Muschietti has revealed whether or not Miller will be seen as the superhero in the film's sequel.

Why does this story matter?

The actor has been in the news for alleged sexual abuse cases against them and other crimes that brought them legal trouble.

Meanwhile, they will be seen playing the main lead in and as The Flash which is the 13th installment of superhero films by DC Extended Universe. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on June 16.

Muschietti supported Miller, rubbished rumors

Ever since Miller's personal controversies took center stage, DC Studios has stood tall with them. Now, the director also rubbished all replacement rumors saying that if a sequel is made, Miller will continue to play the superhero. Muschietti, who appeared in The Discourse Podcast, said, "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did."

Miller is the most professional actor, said 'The Flash' producer

Despite all the controversies surrounding them and their legal troubles, not only the film's director but its producer, Barbara Muschietti, also stood in support of Miller. In the podcast, she said, "In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional actor. Ezra gave everything for this role physically, creatively, and emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."

Everything to know about 'The Flash'

Miller will be seen essaying the role of The Flash/Barry Allen in the upcoming movie. It will also feature Michael Keaton returning as Batman and Nicolas Cage appearing as Superman﻿, while Sasha Calle has joined as Supergirl. Earlier, at the CinemaCon 2023 in April, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery called it the "best superhero film."

