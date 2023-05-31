Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar' to have 4-city premiere

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 05:01 pm 1 min read

'Gadar' to have 4-city premiere

Sunny Deol is one of the most famous Bollywood stars from the '80-'90s. The actor has acted in several milestone projects and one of them is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ever since the makers announced the re-release of the film in 4K, fans seem to be very excited about the film. Now, reportedly, Deol and director Anil Sharma are preparing for a four-city premiere.

Part of the promotional campaign for the sequel

As per Pinkvilla, the premiere will take place in Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The source said, "Gadar will also mark the beginning of the campaign leading to the release of Gadar 2 on August 11." The premiere will also be attended by Ameesha Patel. The original cast included Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq, Suresh Oberoi, Madhu Malti, and Dolly Bindra, among others.

Check the 'Gadar' trailer in 4K