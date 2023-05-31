Entertainment

Female character to lead 'The Office Australia'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 04:57 pm 1 min read

'The Office Australia' to go on floors in June

The Office is one of the cult classic series loved all around the world. The series enjoys huge popularity and has been a big part of memedom. The series is set to have an Australian version titled The Office Australia and the comedy franchise will be led by a female protagonist for the first time. The Australian comedian-actor Felicity Ward will don the role.

OTT platform and shooting details

The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around Hannah Howard (Ward) and her struggles with her company Flinley Craddick in a post-pandemic world. It marks the 13th iteration of the show which was originally created by Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais. The series goes on floors in June and will premiere in 2024.

