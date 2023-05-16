Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' S04 might get delayed due to writers' strike

The writers' strike has entered its third week and it is affecting many TV series which are currently in the production stage. As per a new development, the fourth season of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian is likely to be delayed due to the protests. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers. The trademark Disney+ series has a huge fan following among viewers.

More about the series

The makers have not officially announced the fourth season but creator Jon Favreau confirmed that the new installment is in the works. The series is headlined by Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and Christopher Lloyd. The series had an exciting third season and fans are rooting for more. It is based on George Lucas's Star Wars.

