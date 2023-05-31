Entertainment

'Bollywood actors have become social media influencers': Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Agnihotri is known for his fiery opinions on Twitter and he has always been unapologetic about his viewpoints. In a recent tweet, the filmmaker tweeted about how the prestigious Cannes Film Festival had become "more about fashion and less about films." This aspect of "fashion over films" at Cannes 2023 divided the house among the netizens too.

Agnihotri elaborated on the same and said, "Films have been replaced by fashion. And that too, with the kind of fashion which is to create a sensation, instead of being real." He slammed Bollywood actors attending the festival and said, "They have no spine left. Also, Bollywood actors have become social media influencers, so they are not acting anymore. For them, life is cool."

