Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'IB71' slows down amid competition

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'IB71' slows down amid competition

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 10:59 am 1 min read

'IB71' box office collection

The action star Vidyut Jammwal is all about high-octane action set pieces and jaw-dropping stunts. Over the years, he has created his niche, and his current release IB71 has been struggling when it comes to the box office collection. The film had a decent start but is now crumbling amid pressure from biggies. It is facing huge competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Tough week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action period drama earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 14.88 crore. The Sankalp Reddy directorial is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil. The film marks Jammwal's debut as a producer. It received mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

Twitter Post