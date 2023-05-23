Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' crosses the Rs. 200 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 11:03 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story crossed the coveted Rs. 200 crore mark! This film has been a game changer in Bollywood as this is earning like crazy during a time when Bollywood bigwigs are not being able to figure out the box office collection. The film received negative reviews from critics and it has been on the receiving end of many controversies.

Quite steady on the third Monday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 204.47 crore. The collection is low but considering a third Monday, it is quite commendable. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

