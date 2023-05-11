Entertainment

Twitter picks up actors with varied range: Who's your pick

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Which actor is armed with the best range?

There are various factors that determine our favorite actors. Their craft, charisma, and ability to live multiple characters on the screen, among others. While all these aspects do contribute, what definitively sets an actor apart is their range: the dexterity to seamlessly get under the skin of contrasting characters. Currently, Twitter users are debating which actors make the cut. Here's the complete story.

But first, let's understand the term 'range' a little better

Per Stage Milk, "An actor's range is the spectrum of roles they can believably portray. Some actors have an incredibly diverse range—flitting from character to character like chameleons, and popping up in the unlikeliest films spanning various genres." It becomes even more difficult when the actor is roped in to play double/triple roles in the same film, thus putting their caliber to the test.

Here are some popular examples from the ongoing online discussion

Some of the actors who have been chosen by Twitter users are Hrithik Roshan from Super 30 and War, Rajkummar Rao from Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kamal Haasan in Dasavathaaram (he played 10 different roles in the same film!), Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Tere Naam, Varun Dhawan in October and Badlapur, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in I (two diametrically opposite roles).

How does one decide which artist fits the bill?

The criteria for selecting actors is clear-cut: pick any two roles that are on the opposite ends of the spectrum. For instance, if one role is out-and-out comical, the other will most likely be too serious or action-based. Take, for instance, Mohammad Samad's dual role as Pandurang and the repulsive grandmother in Tumbbad. Who would have thought it was the same person?

Not too long ago, people had discussed directors' range, too

A few days ago, cinephiles on Twitter dissected the work of several Indian and international directors, wondering who has the best range and has directed movies that have transcended genres. A few examples that popped up were Priyadarshan's Malamaal Weekly and Aakrosh, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird and Little Women, Ben Wheatley's Kill List and Meg 2: The Trench, and SS Rajamouli's Eega and RRR.