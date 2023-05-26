Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar' getting re-released in June; details inside

'Gadar' to re-release in June

Sunny Deol is one of the quintessential stars of Bollywood since the '80s. Over the years, the actor has delivered several hits and one of them is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film became a cult over the years and now fans are going to witness the same yet again on celluloid. Yes, Gadar will be re-released in selected theaters on June 9.

This will be a digitally remastered version

Fans will be ecstatic to see the chemistry between Deol and Ameesha Patel. It will be digitally remastered and presented in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound. The Zee Studios-bankrolled film also stars Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq, Utkarsh Sharma, Suresh Oberoi, Madhu Malti, and Dolly Bindra, among others. Amid many great films releasing in June, Gadar will be the icing on the cake.

