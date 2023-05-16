Entertainment

Tamil Nadu government denies 'The Kerala Story' ban, issues affidavit

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 05:40 pm 1 min read

Tamil Nadu government denied 'The Kerala Story' ban

The Kerala Story and its relationship with controversies don't seem to be ceasing anytime soon. The film has been taken down from the theaters in Tamil Nadu and the makers have alleged that the MK Stalin government has imposed a shadow ban. Now, the government has issued a reply to the allegations and has refuted the same. Meanwhile, the film is working well commercially.

MK Stalin government's affidavit to the Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government filed an affidavit that stated, "The exhibitors have themselves stopped the screening of the movie due to the poor audience response and the government cannot do anything to increase the audience patronage for the said film, except to provide security to the cinema theaters." It emphasized that the theater owners stopped screening from May 7 onwards.

