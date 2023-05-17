Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' holding the fort quite strong

The Kerala Story is currently the most talked about film in India. The movie has been the reason for many polarized opinions. After being a part of many controversies and the film being taken down in many states, the box office collection has not been affected at all. It is raking in huge amounts and quite steady at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 9.80 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 156.84 crore. The cast is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story revolves around religious conversion. With no big release around the corner, it will rake in a huge total.

