Aditya Chopra locks Hrithik-Jr. NTR's 'War 2' release date

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 02:14 pm 1 min read

'War 2' release date locked by the makers

YRF Spy Universe is currently a hotcake in India. From humongous superstars to huge commercial acclaim, the Aditya Chopra-bankrolled universe is on a roll! War 2 is one of the most anticipated films as Hrithik Roshan is set to face Jr. NTR in the upcoming action flick. Now, reports suggest that the makers have locked a release date for the upcoming film.

Release date, storyline, and other trivia

Reportedly, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to release on January 24, 2025. It will aim to capitalize the Republic Day holiday weekend. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan released during the Republic Day weekend and it went on to rake in Rs. 1,000 crore. War 2 will follow the timeline of events after Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is slated for Diwali 2023 release.

