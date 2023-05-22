Entertainment

BTS's V confirms Cannes debut: Notable K-artists debuting this year

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 02:12 pm 3 min read

BTS member V to make Cannes debut on Monday

It's official! BTS member V is set to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with his presence. After much anticipation, V delighted his fans by confirming the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a glimpse of his official invite from the esteemed brand Celine. V aside, we list Korean singers and actors who are set to make their Cannes debut in the coming days.

V will be making his Cannes debut on Monday

In a social media update, V excitedly revealed his upcoming appearance at Cannes. The news of his debut comes at a time when fellow K-pop star Jennie from BLACKPINK will also attend Cannes on the same day as V, that is Monday. Notably, V and Jennie have been linked romantically, and speculations grew stronger when they were allegedly spotted holding hands earlier this week.

Check out V's confirmation post

After Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Jennie confirmed her Cannes debut

Fresh off her dazzling debut at the Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Jennie is ready to make her mark at this year's Cannes. In April when HBO's highly-anticipated series The Idol received an invitation to the Out of Competition category at Cannes, it was revealed that acting debutante Jennie had also been invited. Fans can expect to see the artist walk the red carpet on Monday.

'Cobweb' at Cannes: Krystal Jung to make Cannes debut

Korean-American singer and actor Chrystal Soo Jung, professionally known as Krystal is gearing up for her Cannes debut on Thursday. Krystal is set to represent the cast of the upcoming South Korean dark comedy film Cobweb. Scheduled for an official screening on Thursday, director Kim Ji-woon's Cobweb is packed with a star-studded cast including Song Kang-ho (Parasite), Im Soo-jung, and Jeon Yeo-been.

K-pop group AESPA is set to script history

K-pop group AESPA is all set to script history at this year's Cannes as the first-ever K-pop group to attend the prestigious event. Comprising members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, AESPA will reportedly grace the red carpet as global ambassadors for a renowned brand, and they have departed for France. AESPA made their comeback with the third extended play My World on May 8.

Song Joong-ki confirmed his red carpet-appearance alongside BIBI

Director Kim Chang-hoon and the stellar cast of the noir film Hopeless are set to make their mark at Cannes 2023. With this, renowned actor Song Joong-ki, rising star BIBI, and Hong Xa-bin will be making their debut at Cannes this year by gracing the illustrious red carpet for the first time. According to reports, the film's screening is scheduled for Thursday.

