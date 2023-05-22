Entertainment

Now, actor Priya Ahuja accuses 'TMKOC's Asit Modi of sexism

May 22, 2023

Priya Ahuja aka 'TMKOC's Rita Reporter has lambasted the makers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's explosive revelations about producer Asit Kumarr Modi have recently opened a can of worms. Now, actor Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter on the long-running sitcom, has opened up on her experiences and accused Modi of sexism, claiming the environment on the set was one filled with toxicity. Here's more of what she said.

Why does this story matter?

TMKOC, a slice-of-life comedy show that has been making India laugh since 2008, has been embroiled in extreme turmoil for the past few months.

Actors such as Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Neha Mehta, among others, have parted ways with it rather abruptly, and there has hardly been proper clarification from the show's side.

Mehta even accused the makers of holding back her payment.

'Artists have to go through mental harassment at work'

Speaking to The Times of India, Ahuja said that her track on TMKOC was abruptly reduced. She said, "Yes, the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani, or Jatin Bajaj (he's like my younger brother) never misbehaved with me. But as far as work is concerned, I've been subjected to unfair treatment."

Modi allegedly asked Ahuja not to worry about working

To note, Ahuja is married to Malav Rajda, who worked on TMKOC as a director for 14 years. Shedding light on how her relationship with Rajda was highlighted, she added, "Asit bhai has told me this [often]. Malav is earning, then why do you have to worry? You enjoy like a queen. I feel they started behaving differently ever since I got married."

No response despite reaching out to makers

Ahuja also emphasized there has been no update on her track on TMKOC despite reaching out to the makers. "I am feeling bad that ever since Malav left the show...they haven't called or responded to my messages. It has been six months since he left the show, and they haven't called me to shoot. That, I feel as an artist, is unfair."