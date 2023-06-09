Entertainment

Vin Diesel announces 'Fast X 2' release date

Vin Diesel announces 'Fast X 2' release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 11:21 am 1 min read

'Fast X 2' release date is out

Fast & Furious is one of the most followed franchises in Hollywood. The recently released 10th installment Fast X raked in huge at the box office and fans have been looking forward to Fast X 2. Yes, there is a second part and now Vin Diesel has announced the release date. The actioner will be released on April 4, 2025.

Future of the franchise

Interestingly, the last few films in the franchise opened to negative reviews from critics. The existing pedigree of the franchise added to the much-needed box office boost. After the finale, Diesel has plans to work on female-led spinoffs. Fast X had a stellar cast that included Jason Momoa, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and Brie Larson, among others.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by vindiesel on June 9, 2023 at 10:53 am IST