#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' stays quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 10:49 am 1 min read

The Kerala Story is one of the rare films which is having a cakewalk at the box office even in its fifth week. The film is steady and as per trends, it will rake in more on weekends. It will be interesting to see if it can touch the coveted Rs. 250 crore mark. However, the film received negative reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial raked in Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 238.47 crore. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story revolves around religious conversion in Kerala. The film was banned in some states, too.

