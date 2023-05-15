Entertainment

'BoyapatiRAPO' teaser: Ram Pothineni promises a high-octane, action-packed dynamic film

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 15, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Ram Pothineni's upcoming film 'BoyapatiRAPO's teaser released on Monday

Ram Pothineni, one of the most renowned actors in the Telugu industry, turned a year older on Monday. On his special day, the makers of his upcoming film released a dynamic and intense teaser, which has created a significant buzz among the fans on social media. Tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO, the pan-India film directed by Boyapati Sreenu is scheduled to hit theaters on October 20.

'BoyapatiRAPO' teaser is packed with dynamic visuals

The teaser shows Pothineni in an action-packed, rugged avatar, engaging in intense fight sequences and delivering powerful dialogues. The over one-minute clip is packed with dynamic and fast-paced sequences, which immediately arrest audiences' attention and the dramatic background score adds to the overall effect. The teaser, which was released only a few hours ago on YouTube on Monday, has already garnered over 1.3M views.

Check out the teaser here

Everything you need to know about the film

Touted as an out-and-out mass action entertainer, BoyapatiRAPO features Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Pothineni. The film is produced by Custody producer Srinivasaa Chitturi under his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, and the film is said to be mounted on a lavish budget and top-notch technical standards. Renowned Thaman S is behind the thumping background score, while editing is handled by Tammuraju.

What do we know about the storyline?

The first-look poster was released on Saturday which featured Pothineni exuding power as he stands with a baseball bat in his hand, beside a fierce-looking bull. The poster and even the teaser effectively captured the essence of an action-packed narrative, but the markers haven't unveiled anything about the storyline or the actor's character. Meanwhile, Pothineni was last seen in N Lingusamy's The Warrior (2022).

Meanwhile, a look at Pothineni's upcoming film

BoyapatiRAPO aside, Pothineni will next be seen in the sequel of the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ahead of the actor's birthday, the announcement was made on Sunday, which is titled Double iSmart. The film has locked its theatrical release date on March 8, 2024. Music will be composed by Mani Sharma, meanwhile, the other cast and crew are yet unknown.