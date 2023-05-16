Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' has a tough week ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 12:10 pm 1 min read

'Custody' box office collection

Naga Chaitanya is one of the promising stars of Telugu films. His recent release Custody was highly anticipated by his fans but the film could not deliver up to their expectations. It opened to a decent figure but has now tanked as per box office collection. The film will have a crucial week ahead and it's receiving steady competition from The Kerala Story.

Failed to cross the Rs.10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the cop drama earned Rs. 1.01 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 7.64 crore at the box office. The bilingual film was released in Telugu and Tamil languages. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

