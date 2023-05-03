Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' tries to hold strong amid 'PS:II' storm

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collection

The recently released Telugu film Virupaksha is a supernatural horror mystery which was an underdog during its release. The film was pitted against biggies and still, started raking in huge numbers. It received critical acclaim and is being loved by the viewers. However, with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, the box office collections of Virupaksha has been affected severely.

Crucial week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kartik Varma Dandu directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight drop from Monday's Rs. 2.75 crore. Overall, the film raked in Rs. 54 crore. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

