Dialogue row: Revised version of 'Adipurush' now playing in theaters

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 21, 2023 | 05:35 pm 3 min read

'Adipurush' is screening in theaters with revised dialogues

Following its theatrical release last Friday, Om Raut's Adipurush has undergone revisions to address the controversy surrounding certain dialogues. The altered version of the film is now reportedly being screened in theaters. Notably, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which initially granted the film a "U" certificate on June 12, has approved the changes as of Monday, per a report by Film Information.

Why does this story matter?

Based on the revered epic Ramayana, Adipurush faced criticism for its shoddy VFXs, misrepresentation of facts, and lackluster storyline. Despite its impressive opening of Rs. 95cr at the box office on Friday (June 16), the film experienced a sudden decline in performance due to the controversies surrounding it. Responding to criticisms, the makers have made the decision to revise certain dialogues in the film.

5 dialogues have been modified in 'Adipurush': Reports

According to reports, a total of five dialogues in Adipurush have been revised by the makers. Writer Manoj Muntashir faced criticism for his use of pedestrian-style, "tapori" dialogues, which have also been modified. A Twitter user shared a video showcasing the changes made, where the controversial dialogue "Kapda tere baap ka..." has been altered to "Kapda teri Lanka ka...jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

Take a look at the post shared by Twitter user

Revision in dialogues was announced by T-Series

On Monday, T-Series announced their decision to make "alterations" to align with the "core essence" of the film's narrative. Adipurush faced not only public backlash but also criticism from political parties, who accused the makers of "hurting the faithful." Even veteran actor Arun Govil—renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan—expressed disapproval of Adipurush for its use of "colloquialism."

'It's not an error': When Muntashir defended 'Adipurush' dialogues

Last week, in an interview with Republic World, Muntashir defended Adipurush's dialogues by stating, "It's not an error." He mentioned, "It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and all the characters. We have made it simple because all characters cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion."

Muntashir has attracted a new set of controversies

Amid mass outrage, Muntashir attracted trouble as another video of him is going viral in which he stated that Lord Hanuman is "not a god." In an interview with AajTak, Muntashir tried to defend the dialogues of Adipurush. In doing so, he claimed that Lord Hanuman is "not a god" but is considered one because of the power of his bhakti for Lord Ram.

