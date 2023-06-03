Entertainment

'Adipurush': New action trailer to be unveiled on this date!

Jun 03, 2023

Prabhas-led 'Adipurush' to unveil a new action-packed trailer on Tuesday in Tirupati

As the release date of the highly-anticipated film Adipurush approaches, the excitement continues to grow among fans. In May, the makers released a captivating trailer along with two songs, Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram, which created a tremendous buzz. With just 13 days remaining until the June 16 release, the team is now gearing up to launch an action trailer on Tuesday.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was initially slated to release in January.

However, due to public backlash following the release of its teaser, Adipurush's release date was rescheduled.

The film is reported to have been mounted on a budget of Rs. 500cr, making it one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema.

The makers are highly confident about its success.

The Adipurush team is reportedly set to unveil the action trailer on Tuesday at a mega event in Tirupati. "While the first trailer was about the emotions of Shri Ram, the second one will dive into the world of big-scale action... The trailer will focus on the epic battle between Lord Ram and his nemesis, Raavan," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The trailer for Adipurush—released on May 9—received an overwhelming response in multiple languages. Within 24 hours, the Hindi version of the trailer secured the top spot on YouTube, accumulating a staggering 1M likes and over 45M views. The Telugu version also attracted significant attention, surpassing 10M views and earning 7,50,000 likes. Similarly, the Tamil version also garnered over 2.9M views and 80,000 likes.

Adipurush boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas portraying the role of Lord Ram/Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Sita/Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan/Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The film's story revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The grand cinematic spectacle will hit theaters on June 16 in both 2D and 3D formats, with the advance bookings expected to open by June 10.