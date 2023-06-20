Entertainment

Arun Govil criticizes 'Adipurush' makers for 'fooling around'

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 20, 2023 | 04:46 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' starred Prabhas as Raghava in Om Raut's big screen adaptation of 'Ramayana'

Om Raut's Adipurush has become a bag of jokes and a turf of controversies. Since its release last Friday, it has been brutally trolled and criticized, especially for its VFX and dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir. Amid multiple controversies surrounding it, actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has criticized the makers for "fooling around."

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush has become one of the most controversial Indian films. Ever since its teaser release in 2022, the film was encircled by numerous controversies. Recently, it was banned in Nepal over a dialogue regarding Sita being referred to as India's daughter. Not only in the neighboring country but Adipurush is being slammed in India as well, with many seeking a ban on its screening.

Govil said makers fooled around with a 'sensitive' topic

Adipurush is Raut's version of the Hindi mythological epic Ramayana. It has been heavily criticized for its dialogues, with many claiming it hurt religious sentiments. Reacting to the film, Govil questioned why the makers had to "fool around" with Ramayana﻿. "What I believe is that we should not fool around or we should not take liberties with God," he told CNN News18.

On 'tactics' used by the makers before its release

Govil hit out at the makers for using "tactics" to ensure its safe release. Speaking about Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar's meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-led states, Govil said, "They weren't very confident also at the same time when Adipurush was getting released, they knew that something is going to go wrong. As a common man, common businessman, you do those tactics."

'Didn't like the image of Lord Ram shown in 'Adipurush'

Talking about its dialogues, Govil told IndiaTV that the blame was on the creatives. "I didn't quite like the image of Lord Ram shown in the film. There is a picture in our mind of Lord Ram that's kind, gentle, soft, and ever-smiling but that doesn't reflect in the character in the film. I don't blame the actors here, it is on the creatives."

