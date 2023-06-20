Entertainment

Apurva Asrani to quit Twitter; apologizes to netizens

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 04:39 pm 1 min read

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani took to Twitter to announce that he will be quitting the microblogging site soon. Asrani is a National Award-winning editor who is also a director and screenwriter. He is known for being vocal and opinionated on social media. Asrani stated that he will be back on the platform "when the time is right." Netizens expressed their sadness over this decision.

Asrani's announcement on the microblogging site

Asrani apologized to netizens if he had offended them with his views. He wrote, "I admit that I may have gotten carried away to sometimes align with extreme voices." He continued, "I will come back to Twitter when the time is right, and when I learn how to keep away from anything hateful." He's known for films like Satya, Aligarh, and Shahid, among others.

