Box office: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' steady week after release

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' released in the theaters on June 2

Laxman Utekar's latest offering Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed to maintain a decent pace at the box office. As it entered its second week on Friday (June 9), the film was able to collect over Rs. 40 crore in India. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, it is about a middle-class couple who, despite being happy, seek a divorce.

Why does this story matter?

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the third Hindi directorial project of Utekar after 2019's Luka Chuppi and 2021's Mimi. Though his latest release received mixed reviews from critics, the movie went on to click with the audiences, gathering good numbers at the box office. Also, it is for the first time that Khan and Kaushal have collaborated on a project.

'ZHZB' sees growth on second Friday

According to industry tracker Sancilk, after a successful first weekend, the movie started to see a dip in its collections from the first Monday (June 5). However, it once again picked up pace on Friday, witnessing a slight jump of 5.56% in its earnings. It collected Rs. 3.42 crore on Friday, taking the total of eight days to Rs. 40.77 crore in India.

Everything to know about 'ZHZB'

Apart from Khan and Kaushal, it also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Kanupriya Pandit, among others, as the supporting cast. The movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, making it the third collaboration between him and Utekar after Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was shot entirely in Indore in late 2021 and early 2022.

Kaushal and Utekar to reunite for 'Chhawa'

After the success of ZHZB, Kaushal and Utekar will reportedly work together once again. Utekar's next Marathi film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. Uterkar revealed that Kaushal would be playing the lead in the periodical film titled Chhawa. He further said that Kaushal would have a "very charismatic look" in the film.

