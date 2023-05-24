Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Fast X' is on the rise in India

Fast X is proof of how franchise films add to a film's box office mileage. The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most followed franchises in Hollywood and the recently released film is minting like crazy. In India, the film is earning quite well as per the box office collection. However, the film received negative reviews from critics.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Louis Leterrier directorial earned Rs. 5.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 71 crore in India. At the global box office, the action entertainer is now aiming for $400M. The ensemble cast includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Sung Kang, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

