#BoxOfficeCollection: 'IB71' to hit the iceberg soon

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 12:07 pm 1 min read

'IB71' box office collection

Vidyut Jammwal is the poster boy of action cinema in India. The actor has delivered some suave performances in the recent past and his latest release IB71 was in the buzz among his fans. The film has good action set pieces but received negative reviews from critics. The action flick has not been able to do an explosion in terms of box office collection.

Tough week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action period drama earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 15.38 crore. A crucial week lies ahead for the film. The film is helmed by Sankalp Reddy and is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil. The film marks Jammwal's debut as a producer.

