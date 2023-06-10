Entertainment

Happy birthday, Mika Singh: Peppy numbers for your dance playlist

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023

Mika Singh turned 46 on Saturday

With his debut song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag in 1998, Mika Singh became an overnight music sensation. Cut to the present: he is a go-to singer for every music director when it comes to peppy tracks. On his 46th birthday, here are some of the many songs of Singh which are perfect to be in your dance playlist.

'Mauja Hi Mauja'

Ever since it was released in the year 2007, Mauja Hi Mauja from the movie Jab We Met has been on the playlist of every Bollywood party. Picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the song has a fast pace, upbeat tune, and of course, a lot of Punjabiness to it. The number is still a favorite of many fans of the singer.

'Subah Hone Na De'

From the movie Desi Boyz, which hit the cinema halls in 2011, another popular song of Singh is Subah Hone Na De. Featuring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Singh backed the vocals along with Shefali Alvares. The song received several nominations, including one for the IIFA Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2012. It went on to become a party anthem.

'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'

When talking about Singh's best party numbers, how can one not mention that song which brought him fame and made him a star? Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag was Singh's debut number, but it continues to rule every Bollywood and Punjabi party even today. Without a doubt, this song is the most popular track sung by Singh in his career.

'Aankh Marey'

Originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu for the movie Tere Mere Sapne, Aankh Marey (2018) was reprised for Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba. The remixed version was sung by Singh and Neha Kakkar. It managed to get as much popularity as the original number. The song was also on the top of many charts after its release.

'Dhanno'

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali, also popularly known as Dhanno, became an instant hit after its release. The number is from the music album of Housefull (2010). Sung by Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the main lines of the song were taken from Amitabh Bachchan﻿'s 1981 film Laawaris's song Apni Toh Jaise Taise. It was originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

