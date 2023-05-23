Entertainment

Chris Gayle says he wants to work with Deepika Padukone

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 05:34 pm 1 min read

Chris Gayle wants to work with Deepika Padukone

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle aka "Universe Boss" is one of the most prominent celebrities around the world. The world-class all-rounder is known for slick batting skills, especially in the T20 format. Gayle is exploring his career in music with the song Oh Fatima. During the launch event, in a press conference, he expressed his wish to work with Deepika Padukone.

Gayle's new career in music

In a press interaction, Gayle was asked about which celebrity he would like to dance and the southpaw's instant reply was Padukone. Fans will be eager to watch them if it happens! Meanwhile, Oh Fatima marks his collaboration with singer-songwriter Arko. The number is a peppy, foot-tapping number and is fusion of Indian and Jamaican sounds. It also features Karina Karra from Uzbekistan.

