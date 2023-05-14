Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan assault case: Trial to start in June

May 14, 2023

Saif Ali Khan will be tried in a 2012 assault case next month

The ghosts of the past have come back to haunt Saif Ali Khan. He will be tried next month in a 2012 brawl case for hurting a South African businessman and the witness at a Mumbai restaurant in the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak, among others, reported PTI. Ladak and another of Khan's friends—Bilal Amrohi—will also be summoned.

Trial in case to begin on June 15

Press Trust of India reported, "The additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade court, on April 24 read out charges against Khan and his two friends- Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi." "It also issued summons to witnesses for the recording of evidence, paving the way for the trial, which is likely to begin from June 15, the next date of hearing in the case," it added.

What is the case all about?

Khan, Ladak, and Amrohi reportedly got into a brawl with NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma at Wasabi restaurant, Taj Hotel, Mumbai, in February 2012. Sharma had allegedly asked Khan and his group to keep the noise down and control the chatter, which triggered the fight among the men. Sharma claimed Khan "punched him in the nose," and his father-in-law Raman Patel also suffered injuries.

Khan accused Sharma of abusing women

However, Khan claimed that Sharma made "provocative statements and used abusive language against the women accompanying him," resulting in the ruckus, reported PTI. The police filed the chargesheet several months later, in December 2012, and Khan, Ladak, and Amrohi were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention). They were later granted bail.

What is the actor busy shooting for?

Meanwhile, Khan is keeping himself busy with back-to-back projects. He is gearing up for the release of Om Raut's Adipurush, where he is playing the role of Lankesh/Ravana. It will release on June 16. He will also be seen in Jr. NTR's NTR30 (tentative title), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The Omkara actor is also expected to reprise his role in Go Goa Gone 2.