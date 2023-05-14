Entertainment

Filmmaker Sukumar unveils first glimpse of sci-fi thriller 'Koko'

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 14, 2023

The first glimpse of sci-fi thriller 'Koko' unveiled by filmmaker Sukumar

Are you a die-hard fan of sci-fi thriller films? If yes, there is exciting news for you as the first-look teaser of a new multilingual thriller film, Koko, has been unveiled by filmmaker Sukumar. Produced by Sandeep Reddy Vasa, the action-thriller film is set to release in the summer of 2024, and the filming will reportedly begin in the third week of June 2023.

Teaser highlights potential dangers of technology

The teaser begins with a quote from Elon Musk—the CEO of SpaceX—that says, "Artificial intelligence (AI) is far more dangerous than nuclear weapons." The clip gives a glimpse of a female cyborg-like character navigating her way through a toxic gas-filled environment, and sound effects create a suspenseful mood, indicating that the movie is set to be an action-packed thriller, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Check out first glimpse of 'Koko'

'Koko' to be released directly in Vietnamese, Taiwanese languages

Filmmaker Jai Kumar is the writer and director of Koko, the first glimpse of which was unveiled by its creative director Sukumar, per reports. The filming will take place for around 100 working days in Vietnam, China, Ladakh, Kerala, and Hyderabad. It is worth noting that Koko will be the first Indian movie that will be released directly in Vietnamese and Taiwanese languages.

'Koko,' India's first authentic sci-fi thriller

The teaser of the film claims that it will be India's first authentic sci-fi thriller. The visuals in the trailer depict a futuristic world, implying that the film will explore the darker aspects of technology. While the film's cast has not yet been announced, the cinematography will be handled by Raghuram Kotipalli, and Prabhu Deva will be the editor.

'Koko' is revenge drama: Reports

The teaser hints at the core plot of the film: "Future war is cyber." According to reports, the film will showcase how cyber espionage is expanding. The protagonist, a proficient black hat hacker, seeks revenge for her family's loss using her self-made AI named Koko. The storyline is yet to be announced by the makers, but the teaser promises a thrilling and action-packed plot.